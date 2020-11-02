Wells Fargo appoints Kleber Santos to oversee diversity

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co on Monday appointed Kleber Santos as head of a newly created diverse segments, representation and inclusion group, effective Nov. 9.

Santos joins Wells Fargo from Capital One Financial Corp , where he worked for 15 years in a number of senior roles and most recently as the president of retail and direct banking.

The appointment comes as Wells Fargo in October said here its diversity initiatives comply with federal employment laws after it received a letter from the U.S. Labor Department questioning whether the steps were unlawful or discriminatory.

Santos, who will focus on creating a more diverse and inclusive working environment, will report to Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf.

Scharf in September apologized here for making insensitive remarks around race and diversity, seeking to quell a row over his references to a shortage of talent among minority groups.