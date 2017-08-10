FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
Wells Fargo non-executive chairman Sanger likely to step down-WSJ
August 10, 2017 / 3:56 PM / in 2 days

Wells Fargo non-executive chairman Sanger likely to step down-WSJ

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co non-executive Chairman Stephen Sanger is expected to step down before the bank's shareholder meeting next spring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Elizabeth Duke, vice chair of Wells Fargo's board, is expected to replace Sanger, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

