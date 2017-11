Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo on Wednesday named Stratford Shields as managing director and head of public finance, effective immediately.

Shields will oversee a team responsible for originating and structuring capital markets products and services for municipal and nonprofit clients. reut.rs/2hevu4z

He joins from RBC Capital Markets where he was managing director and Midwest regional manager. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)