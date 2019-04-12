Wells Fargo cuts 2019 net interest income forecast, shares tumble

April 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Wells Fargo & Co reversed course to trade lower on Friday after the lender cut its 2019 net interest income forecast and said it would not provide a timeline on when a Federal Reserve cap on balance sheet growth will be lifted.

The company expects net interest income for the year to be down 2 to 5 percent, compared with its prior estimate of plus or minus 2 percent.

Earlier this year, the bank said it expects to operate under the asset cap, imposed by the U.S. Federal Reserve, until the end of 2019.

The comments were made on a post-earnings conference call following the bank’s first-quarter results earlier on Friday. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)