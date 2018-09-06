FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 3:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Justice Department probing Wells Fargo's wholesale banking unit - WSJ

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is probing whether employees committed fraud in Wells Fargo & Co’s wholesale banking unit, following revelations that employees improperly altered customer information, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The department has sought more information from the bank to see if management pressure prompted the employees to improperly alter or add the information prior to a regulatory deadline, the Journal reported on.wsj.com/2PJ9gqG, citing the same people.

The Justice Department is interested in learning if there is a pattern of unethical and potentially fraudulent employee behavior tied to management pressure, the people told WSJ. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

