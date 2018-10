Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday Chief Administrative Officer Hope Hardison and Chief Auditor David Julian have begun leaves of absence, in connection with regulatory reviews into the bank’s retail sales scandal that first surfaced in 2016.

The two executives will no longer be members of the company’s operating committee, Wells Fargo said. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)