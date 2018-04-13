FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 12:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises 6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co on Friday said first-quarter profit rose 6 percent, helped by a lower U.S. tax rate.

Net income applicable to common stock rose to $5.53 billion, or $1.12 per share in the quarter ended March 31, from $5.23 billion, or $1.03 per share a year ago. reut.rs/2HgHNMt

Analysts on average were looking for $1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

