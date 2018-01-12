FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Market News
January 12, 2018 / 1:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises on one-time tax benefit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co posted an 18 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, driven by a one-time tax benefit related to President Donald Trump’s new tax laws.

Net income applicable to shareholders rose to $5.74 billion, or $1.16 per share on GAAP basis, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $4.87 billion or 96 cents per share a year ago. reut.rs/2ATeBng

Analysts on average were looking for $1.07 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

The quarter included a $3.35 billion one-time after-tax boost from writing down its deferred tax liabilities to reflect the new U.S. corporate tax rates. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.