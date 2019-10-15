Bonds News
October 15, 2019 / 12:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Wells Fargo quarterly profit slumps 26% on legal costs

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co reported a 26% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the lender braced for additional legal expenses tied to a sales practices scandal that erupted more than three years ago.

Net income applicable to common stock fell to $4.04 billion, or 92 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $5.45 billion, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.15 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

The San Francisco-based lender last month appointed Charles Scharf, a one-time Jamie Dimon protégé known on Wall Street as a detail-oriented number cruncher who excels in streamlining operations, as its new top boss. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Imani Moise in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

