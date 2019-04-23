All Wells Fargo directors elected at rowdy shareholder meeting

DALLAS, April 23 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co shareholders voted to elect all of the company-nominated directors during a rowdy meeting on Tuesday in which more than a dozen attendees were kicked out for heckling executives and board members.

The majority of the San Francisco-based bank’s 12 board members joined Wells Fargo after the bank became mired in scandal in late 2016 for opening potentially millions of unauthorized accounts. Board Chair Betsy Duke and interim Chief Executive Allen Parker faced questions about why investors should vote for the five directors who were at the bank at the time of the wrongdoing.

All the directors were elected with no less than 95% approval, according to the preliminary tally. (Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Richard Chang)