Westlaw News
April 27, 2020 / 11:51 AM / in 3 hours

Wells Fargo STARS trust was a tax-avoidance scheme – 8th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Wells Fargo & Co lost a long-running multimillion-dollar tax battle on Friday, as a federal appeals court held that a structured trust it formed in 2003 was an elaborate and unlawful tax-avoidance scheme.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Wells Fargo’s claim that its 2003 U.S. income tax obligation should have been reduced, dollar for dollar, by a $70 million credit for taxes it paid the United Kingdom on income from its Structured Trust Advantaged Repackaged Securities (STARS) arrangement with London-based Barclays Bank.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Y8pVv6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below