Wells Fargo & Co’s longtime deputy general counsel Doug Edwards is doing a second stint as the bank’s interim top lawyer, this time as it searches for a full-time replacement for its former interim chief executive and general counsel Allen Parker who left the company earlier this year.

Edwards started as the bank’s interim GC in February, Wells Fargo spokesman Mark Folk told Reuters on Wednesday.

