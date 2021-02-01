Richest law firms saw profits soar as pandemic tamped down expenses

U.S. law firms saw a double-digit growth in profits in 2020 thanks to a pandemic-driven drop in expenses, according to a year-end survey from Wells Fargo Private Bank Legal Specialty Group.

Big law firms on average saw net income rise by 9.9%, Wells Fargo announced on Monday. The biggest earners of the U.S. legal industry – the firms sitting in the first 50 slots of the Am Law 100 – grew net income by 12.7%, and their profits per equity partner rose by 11.2%.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2NW4daK