Wells Fargo finds law firm revenue up, but uneven, as industry looks ahead to 2021

Economic crises over the past two decades left the U.S. legal industry in better shape to deal with the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a senior Wells Fargo adviser who tracks and analyzes U.S. legal industry data.

After experiencing the economic crashes caused by the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001 and the Great Recession, many law firms had contingency plans when the pandemic hit, said Joe Mendola, senior director of sales for Wells Fargo Private Bank Legal Specialty Group.

