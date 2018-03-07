Wells Fargo, former branch manager settle retaliation lawsuit 

Wells Fargo has reached a confidential settlement with a former branch manager in California who claimed she was harassed and fired in retaliation for reporting improper sales practices in 2014, according to a court filing Tuesday.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed in 2016 by Diana Duenas-Brown, a former branch manager in Windsor, California, accusing the bank of retaliating against her after she reported fraudulent conduct by employees to a supervisor and a Wells Fargo corporate investigator.

