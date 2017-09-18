Wells Fargo seeks arbitration of unauthorized accounts lawsuit

Wells Fargo has asked a federal court in Utah to compel arbitration of a lawsuit over the bank’s practice of opening unauthorized accounts, one of several lawsuits still pending over the scandal.

In a motion on Monday, lawyers for Wells Fargo said consumers signed agreements to arbitrate disputes when they first opened accounts at the bank, and those agreements also cover other accounts allegedly opened without their consent.

