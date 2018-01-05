Wells Fargo withdraws arbitration bid in unauthorized accounts lawsuit

Customers suing Wells Fargo in Utah over its practice of opening unauthorized accounts will have their day in court after the bank dropped its bid to force the case into arbitration.

U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups in Salt Lake City on Wednesday vacated a two-day trial that had been set for Jan. 22 to decide whether the case would be arbitrated and gave the bank until Jan. 30 to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

