Judge defers ruling on arbitration of Utah accounts lawsuit

Wells Fargo’s chief executive may have waived the bank’s right to compel arbitration of a lawsuit over its practice of opening unauthorized accounts, but more information is needed before the issue can be decided, a judge in Utah federal court ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups said he will hold a summary, or abbreviated, trial to decide that issue and other questions surrounding arbitration provisions in account agreements between Wells Fargo and its customers.

