Judge defers ruling on arbitration of Utah accounts lawsuit
#Westlaw News
November 30, 2017 / 9:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge defers ruling on arbitration of Utah accounts lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Wells Fargo’s chief executive may have waived the bank’s right to compel arbitration of a lawsuit over its practice of opening unauthorized accounts, but more information is needed before the issue can be decided, a judge in Utah federal court ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups said he will hold a summary, or abbreviated, trial to decide that issue and other questions surrounding arbitration provisions in account agreements between Wells Fargo and its customers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2njYVbm

