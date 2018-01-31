FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 10:12 PM / in 3 hours

Wells Fargo seeks end to Utah lawsuit over unauthorized accounts

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Lawyers for Wells Fargo have asked a federal judge in Salt Lake City, Utah to dismiss a lawsuit over its practice of opening unauthorized accounts, arguing that most of the plaintiffs failed to show they were injured and thus lack standing to sue.

In a motion on Tuesday, lawyers at Munger Tolles & Olson and Ray Quinney & Nebeker also said that most of the state, federal and common law claims that plaintiffs asserted do not apply to Wells Fargo or its alleged conduct in this case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BHlEQq

