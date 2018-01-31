Wells Fargo seeks end to Utah lawsuit over unauthorized accounts

Lawyers for Wells Fargo have asked a federal judge in Salt Lake City, Utah to dismiss a lawsuit over its practice of opening unauthorized accounts, arguing that most of the plaintiffs failed to show they were injured and thus lack standing to sue.

In a motion on Tuesday, lawyers at Munger Tolles & Olson and Ray Quinney & Nebeker also said that most of the state, federal and common law claims that plaintiffs asserted do not apply to Wells Fargo or its alleged conduct in this case.

