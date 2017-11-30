FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects class status in case over Wells Fargo mortgage fees
November 30, 2017 / 10:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge rejects class status in case over Wells Fargo mortgage fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Marshall, Texas, has declined to certify a nationwide class action against Wells Fargo Bank alleging that it charged improper fees to its mortgage customers who went through personal bankruptcies.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder agreed with Magistrate Judge Roy Payne’s recommendation in October that class members’ circumstances were too different for their claims to be resolved as a group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zUlWY7

