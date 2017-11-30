Judge rejects class status in case over Wells Fargo mortgage fees

A federal judge in Marshall, Texas, has declined to certify a nationwide class action against Wells Fargo Bank alleging that it charged improper fees to its mortgage customers who went through personal bankruptcies.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder agreed with Magistrate Judge Roy Payne’s recommendation in October that class members’ circumstances were too different for their claims to be resolved as a group.

