Judge dismisses lawsuit over Wells Fargo’s ‘hidden fees’ program

A federal judge in California has dismissed a proposed class action by a Texas jewelry company accusing Wells Fargo & Co of encouraging thousands of retailers nationwide to charge hidden fees to customers using a finance program created by the bank.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland said claims by Texas-based J Edwards Jewelry Distributing that Wells Fargo violated California’s unfair competition law cannot proceed because there was no evidence that any wrongful conduct occurred in California.

