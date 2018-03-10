Colombian businessman's heirs lose lawsuit against Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo does not have to face a lawsuit by a Colombian businessman’s heirs for turning over his assets to satisfy a judgment won by former hostages of a Colombian rebel group, a federal judge in Florida has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Richard Lazzara said Wells Fargo properly complied with a 2013 court order to turn over the assets of the late businessman, Abdala Saieh, and did not owe his heirs a duty to defend against the order.

