Lawsuit alleges Wells Fargo denies auto loans to DACA recipients

An Illinois man who says he was denied an auto loan from Wells Fargo because he is in the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has filed a proposed class action against the bank alleging discriminatory loan practices.

Filed on Tuesday on behalf of Eduardo Pena, a tax manager in Berwyn, Illinois, the lawsuit said Wells Fargo considers DACA recipients ineligible for auto loans as a matter of policy, even if they have valid Social Security numbers and federal work permits. The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco federal court by lawyers at Outten & Golden.

