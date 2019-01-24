Judge tosses lawsuit over Wells Fargo disaster relief letters

A federal judge in Tampa, Florida has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Wells Fargo of violating a federal debt collection law by mistakenly sending mortgage relief letters to some property owners who no longer had mortgages.

The lawsuit stemmed from letters Wells sent in 2017 to Florida homeowners after Hurricane Irma struck the state, including some individuals whose mortgage loans had been canceled. The homeowners alleged that the letters falsely suggested that they still owed money to the bank, violating federal law, but U.S. District Judge Virginia Covington on Wednesday said Wells Fargo is not a debt collector subject to the collection law.

