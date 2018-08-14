FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

8th Circuit rules for Wells Fargo in age discrimination lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action accusing Wells Fargo of firing workers with criminal convictions instead of helping them get waivers from federal laws barring their employment, saying the practice disproportionately hurt older individuals.

In a decision on Monday, a two-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court in Iowa correctly found that the named plaintiff, former customer service representative Richard Eggers, failed to present evidence that Wells Fargo’s policy violated federal age discrimination law by having a disparate impact on older workers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KSx1JK

