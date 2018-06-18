FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 18, 2018 / 8:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wells Fargo must face Oakland's discrimination lawsuit-ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The city of Oakland, California, can proceed with its 2015 lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo of targeting minorities for high-cost mortgages that ended in foreclosure, abandoned properties and neighborhood blight, a federal judge in San Francisco has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said Oakland adequately alleged “a provable and quantifiable” link between the bank’s lending practices and foreclosures that drove down property values and lowered tax revenues.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t7tAce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.