6 days ago
Judge allows lawsuit against Wells Fargo under 1866 anti-bias law
August 5, 2017 / 12:21 AM / 6 days ago

Judge allows lawsuit against Wells Fargo under 1866 anti-bias law

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Immigrants can sue Wells Fargo Bank under a Civil War-era anti-bias law for allegedly denying them credit based on their immigration status, a federal judge ruled in the first modern decision applying the act to lenders.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco said immigrants could sue the bank under the 1866 Civil Rights Act for denying them credit cards or student loans because they were not permanent U.S. residents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uc3tUj

