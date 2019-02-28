Lawsuit alleges age, gender bias by Wells Fargo Advisors NY branch

A 69-year-old financial advisor with a $100 million book of business sued Wells Fargo Advisors for age and gender discrimination on Wednesday, claiming the company retaliated against her after she complained about unequal treatment.

Filed in Manhattan federal court by Judith Bovitz, the lawsuit said Wells Fargo transferred her from Albany, New York to a smaller branch in Saratoga Springs after she complained that young, male brokers were being assigned more lucrative accounts.

