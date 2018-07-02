Miami Gardens loses fair housing lawsuit against Wells Fargo

A federal judge in Miami has tossed a lawsuit by the city of Miami Gardens accusing Wells Fargo of mortgage discrimination, saying the city failed to show that minorities received unfair loan terms because of their race.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno said the city, a suburb of Miami, pointed to only two loans issued to minorities in recent years with allegedly worse terms than those given to a similar white borrower, and Wells Fargo had outlined “legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons” for the difference in terms.

