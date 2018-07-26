FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 5:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wells Fargo looks to sell its Eastdil Secured real-estate division - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co is exploring a sale of its Eastdil Secured real-estate division, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. bank has been weighing a sale of Eastdil, which provides financial advisory services to real estate owners, for at least a few months now, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2Oka3hD)

Wells Fargo, which bought Eastdil in 1999, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

