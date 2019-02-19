Homeowners sue Wells Fargo over glitch that led to foreclosures

Wells Fargo has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of violating numerous federal and state laws by foreclosing on hundreds of homeowners who were mistakenly denied mortgage relief because of a computer glitch the bank disclosed last year.

Filed on Friday in a Washington state federal court, the lawsuit said the bank offered some compensation to affected homeowners but did not adequately pay them for going through “the nightmare” of foreclosure.

