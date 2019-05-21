Wells Fargo, homeowners to square off in court over loan relief glitch

A federal judge in San Francisco on Thursday will consider whether hundreds of homeowners can pursue a lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo of foreclosing on them because of a computer glitch they blame on the bank’s lax oversight.

At a hearing, U.S. District Judge William Alsup will hear oral arguments on Wells Fargo’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that the affected homeowners defaulted on their mortgages, giving the bank the absolute right to foreclose on their homes.

