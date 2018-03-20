FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 20, 2018 / 12:05 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Wells Fargo asks court to toss Dreamers' discrimination lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Wells Fargo has asked a federal judge in San Francisco to dismiss a proposed class accusing it of denying loans based on applicants’ immigration status, saying the class definition is too broad and would include consumers who were not discriminated against.

In a filing on Friday, Wells Fargo said the court should toss the lawsuit without allowing the plaintiffs to amend it again. Plaintiffs have amended their lawsuit three times and have yet to assert a viable class “because none exists,” the bank said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FU7fmY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.