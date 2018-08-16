FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 10:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge trims lawsuit against Wells Fargo over loans to immigrants

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in San Francisco has dismissed parts of a lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo of denying loans based on immigration status, saying the complaint did not identify anyone denied a mortgage or auto loan because they were not a U.S. citizen.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney dismissed discrimination claims involving those types of loans, which were two of six classes of loans that Wells Fargo was accused of denying based on immigration status. The lawsuit was filed last year by immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows persons brought to the United States illegally as children to receive work permits and temporarily avoid deportation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MjV9L6

