Judge tosses lawsuit over Wells Fargo credit-card program

A federal judge in California has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Wells Fargo of encouraging retailers nationwide to charge hidden financing fees to customers using a credit-card program the bank created, ruling that the lawsuit is untimely.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland said the named plaintiff, J Edwards Jewelry Distributing of El Paso, knew about alleged problems with the financing program by October 2012 and thus its June 2018 lawsuit was barred by a four-year statute of limitations for its single claim for violations of the California Unfair Competition Law (UCL).

