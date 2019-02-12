Westlaw News
February 12, 2019 / 12:50 AM / 2 days ago

Judge tosses retailer's lawsuit over Wells Fargo financing program

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Oakland, California has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Wells Fargo of unfair business practices in running a finance program for retailers across the country, saying the lawsuit was filed too late.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Friday said Texas-based J Edwards Jewelry Distributing, which sued on behalf of more than 5,000 retailers nationwide, knew about alleged problems with the financing program by at least October 2012, so the four-year statute of limitations on its state law claim expired in October 2016.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TJzV9b

