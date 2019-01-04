Former Wells Fargo advisors may use class arbitration - ruling

Three former Wells Fargo financial advisors accusing the bank of improperly denying overtime pay to advisors across the country can pursue their claims against the bank in a class arbitration, a federal judge in Manhattan has ruled.

In an opinion on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer signed off on arbitrator Edith Dineen’s decision from last year finding that class treatment of the advisors’ claims was permissible, rejecting Wells Fargo’s argument that Dineen had disregarded the law.

