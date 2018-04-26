Judge tosses former Wells Fargo worker's wrongful firing lawsuit

A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a lawsuit by a former Wells Fargo employee accusing the bank of firing her for refusing to open accounts without customers’ consent, one of scores of lawsuits nationwide over improper account openings at the bank.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti said Gayle Piper’s wrongful discharge lawsuit is barred by a two-year statute of limitations because she did not bring her lawsuit soon enough.

