FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 26, 2018 / 9:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge tosses former Wells Fargo worker's wrongful firing lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a lawsuit by a former Wells Fargo employee accusing the bank of firing her for refusing to open accounts without customers’ consent, one of scores of lawsuits nationwide over improper account openings at the bank.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti said Gayle Piper’s wrongful discharge lawsuit is barred by a two-year statute of limitations because she did not bring her lawsuit soon enough.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HwB2XT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.