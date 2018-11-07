Wells Fargo wins bid to get witness names in Cook County lawsuit

A federal judge in Chicago has ordered Cook County to disclose the identities of six confidential witnesses that Wells Fargo has said it needs to defend against the Illinois county’s 2014 mortgage discrimination lawsuit against the bank.

In a brief court entry on Monday, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said names of the witnesses will not be publicly identified without a further court order, and any reference to them in court filings will be redacted.

