Wells Fargo defeats lawsuit over former employee's mortgage fraud

A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a lawsuit by a New Jersey couple attempting to hold Wells Fargo Bank liable for a mortgage fraud committed by a former employee of the bank.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in Trenton said the bank is not vicariously liable for the actions of former employee Jose Martins because the wrongdoing he pleaded guilty to, such as creating fake mortgage documents, was done outside the scope of his employment.

