9th Circuit revives lawsuit over Wells Fargo adjustable mortgages
September 13, 2017 / 11:03 PM / a month ago

9th Circuit revives lawsuit over Wells Fargo adjustable mortgages

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived part of a proposed class action accusing Wells Fargo of inflating interest charged on adjustable-rate mortgages by improperly changing the index used to calculate borrowers’ rates.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said a Seattle federal judge erred in finding that three of plaintiffs’ breach of contract claims were preempted by the federal Home Owners Loan Act (HOLA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x1Bnt2

