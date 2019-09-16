MOVES-Wells Fargo hires LatAm loan veteran

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (LPC) - Wells Fargo has hired Thomas Tuffy Joao, a spokesperson from the US bank confirmed.

Tuffy Joao, a senior vice president at Wells Fargo, will be covering loans for Latin American financial institutions. He will manage relationships across Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

He joins after approximately 10 years at Japanese bank Mizuho, where he was last an executive director covering Latin American financial institutions.

Prior to that, Tuffy Joao worked for Brazilian lender Itaú Unibanco. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman and Daniela Guzmán. Editing By Michelle Sierra.)