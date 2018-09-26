FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge dismisses Navajo nation's lawsuit against Wells Fargo

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in New Mexico has dismissed a lawsuit by the Navajo nation accusing Wells Fargo of opening accounts for tribe members without their consent, ruling that the tribe’s case duplicates claims already resolved by the federal government.

U.S. District Judge James Parker in Albuquerque on Tuesday said the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a consent order against the bank in 2016 for the benefit of all Wells Fargo customers nationwide who had unauthorized accounts opened in their name, and that action precludes the 2017 lawsuit by Navajo Attorney General Ethel Branch.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NIVYxS

