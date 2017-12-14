Navajo nation accuses Wells Fargo of fraudulent account openings

The Navajo Nation’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Co, accusing it of preying on the tribe’s most vulnerable members, including the elderly, by opening bank accounts without their consent.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in federal court in Albuquerque, New Mexico by Navajo attorney general Ethel Branch alleging fraud, unjust enrichment and violations of numerous state and federal laws. The tribe is seeking over $50 million in damages, fines and penalties.

