FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 6, 2018 / 10:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wells Fargo allowed to appeal ruling in fair housing lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has granted Wells Fargo’s bid for an immediate appeal of a June ruling allowing the city of Oakland, California to sue the bank for lost property tax revenue which it said was caused by the bank’s discriminatory mortgage lending practices.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco agreed with Wells Fargo that there are substantial grounds for a difference of opinion on whether Oakland can establish that the bank was the proximate, or direct cause of its lost tax revenue.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CspQJC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.