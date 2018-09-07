Wells Fargo allowed to appeal ruling in fair housing lawsuit

A federal judge has granted Wells Fargo’s bid for an immediate appeal of a June ruling allowing the city of Oakland, California to sue the bank for lost property tax revenue which it said was caused by the bank’s discriminatory mortgage lending practices.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco agreed with Wells Fargo that there are substantial grounds for a difference of opinion on whether Oakland can establish that the bank was the proximate, or direct cause of its lost tax revenue.

