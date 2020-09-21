Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US bank regulator fines 3 former Wells Fargo executives for roles in sales scandal

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. bank regulator announced Monday it had fined three former executives at Wells Fargo Bank for their roles in the company’s long-running sales practices scandal.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced it had imposed a $925,000 fine on Matthew Raphaelson, the former community bank group finance officer, and barred him from the banking industry. It also imposed a $400,000 fine on Kenneth Zimmerman, the bank’s former head of community bank deposit products group, and a $350,000 fine on Tracy Kidd, the former head of community bank human resources. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

