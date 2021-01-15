Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

U.S. bank regulator fines Wells Fargo's former general counsel for role in sales scandal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. bank regulator has fined Wells Fargo’s former general counsel, James Strother, for his role in the bank’s wide-ranging sales scandal.

The fine announced Friday by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is part of a settlement struck between Strother and the government. Strother was one of eight former senior bank executives charged by the OCC one year ago for their roles the bank’s multi-year sales practices scandal. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up