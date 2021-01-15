U.S. bank regulator fines Wells Fargo's former general counsel for role in sales scandal

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. bank regulator has fined Wells Fargo’s former general counsel, James Strother, for his role in the bank’s wide-ranging sales scandal.

The fine announced Friday by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is part of a settlement struck between Strother and the government. Strother was one of eight former senior bank executives charged by the OCC one year ago for their roles the bank’s multi-year sales practices scandal. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)