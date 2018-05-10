11th Circuit rules for Wells Fargo on overdraft fee arbitration

Wells Fargo came a step closer to being able to compel arbitration of five class actions accusing the bank of charging improper checking account overdraft fees when a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that it had not waived its arbitration rights.

A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said the bank did not forgo its arbitration rights by failing to exercise them until after the lawsuits were granted class status in 2015. It reversed a lower court’s decision and sent the case back to the lower court for more proceedings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Iuagip