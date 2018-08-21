Wells Fargo wins bid for details behind Philadelphia's lawsuit

The city of Philadelphia has been ordered by a federal judge to turn over information about 1,067 loans that are at the heart of its 2017 mortgage discrimination lawsuit against Wells Fargo Bank.

In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Anita Brody in Philadelphia gave the city until Oct 5 to provide “enough information to identify each specific loan that the city alleged to be discriminatory in its complaint.”

