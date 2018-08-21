FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 21, 2018 / 11:51 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Wells Fargo wins bid for details behind Philadelphia's lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The city of Philadelphia has been ordered by a federal judge to turn over information about 1,067 loans that are at the heart of its 2017 mortgage discrimination lawsuit against Wells Fargo Bank.

In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Anita Brody in Philadelphia gave the city until Oct 5 to provide “enough information to identify each specific loan that the city alleged to be discriminatory in its complaint.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PmAcgx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.