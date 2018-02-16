Wells Fargo seeks review of Philadelphia discrimination lawsuit

The City of Philadelphia has not shown that it should be allowed to proceed with its lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo of targeting minorities for predatory loans, the bank said on Thursday, asking for an appeals court review of the city’s case.

In a motion in Philadelphia federal court, the bank asked U.S. District Judge Anita Brody to certify her ruling last month declining to dismiss the city’s lawsuit for an immediate appeal. Substantial room for disagreement exists about the decision, and the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should have an opportunity to weigh in, the bank said.

